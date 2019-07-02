Jenna Dewan shows off bikini body while sharing rare photo of daughter Everly during beach outing

Jenna Dewan offered a rare glimpse at her and ex-Channing Tatum’s daughter this week on Instagram.

The “Step Up” actress, 38, took to the photo-sharing platform on Monday with two photos from a recent beach day. In the first, Dewan shows off fit physique in a teal-colored swimsuit.

“Bring it summer,” she captioned the image.

In the second, Dewan strikes a pose alongside her 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

“We jumped waves and saved exactly 45 mermaids,” she captioned the snap.

“She is so adorable dancing with mom,” said one person in response.

“Cute pic,” said another.

“Beautiful girls,” commented a third.

In April 2018, Dewan and Tatum announced their decision to split after nine years of marriage. She officially filed for divorce in October.

Dewan is now dating actor Steve Kazee, who received a Tony award for his role in the Broadway musical “Once.” Tatum is now dating British singer-songwriter Jessie J, who had a coy response when probed about her relationship with Tatum in June.