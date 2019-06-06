Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee are now Instagram official

Things appear to be heating up for Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend Steve Kazee.

The dancer and actress, 38, shared a photo of herself and Kazee for the first time on Wednesday.

“Speaking of peace…” Dewan captioned the image, which shows her snuggled next to her beau.

Kazee, on the other hand, has posted about Dewan on social media before — penning a sweet tribute to the “Step Up” actress on Valentine’s Day.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he began at the time. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love.”

Dewan began dating Kazee, who received a Tony award for his role in the Broadway musical “Once,” not long before she officially filed for divorce from ex-Channing Tatum in October, per People. Tatum is now dating British singer-songwriter Jessie J.

Jessie J, on the other hand, had a coy response earlier this week when probed about her relationship with Tatum.