Jena Sims, model and Brooks Koepka’s wife, bares her baby bump at SI Swimsuit runway show: ‘It takes courage’

Jena Sims was glowing when she strutted down the runway while seven months pregnant.

The former Miss Teen USA, a finalist for the 2023 SI Swim Search, hit the catwalk during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W Hotel South Beach during Miami Swim Week.

The wife of pro golfer Brooks Koepka recently took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that said, "Currently growing a pair." The look was completed with a high-cut string bikini bottom by Slate Swim.

The 34-year-old is expecting her first child, a baby boy.

"While this is true, the message behind the t-shirt meant so much more to me," Sims captioned the post. "It takes courage to walk the runway 7 months pregnant. Working for my lifelong dream brand, having no control over my body was terrifying yet the biggest blessing.

"I was never alone up there," she added. "Pregnancy is not slowing my ambitions, it’s fueling them. I am so proud of myself and what my body is accomplishing. Thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating all bodies and all phases of life."

Sims is one of seven Swim Search finalists who walked down the runway. She appeared alongside Berkleigh Wright and Nina Cash, as well as Achieng Agutu, Sharina Gutierrez, Penny Lane and Brittney Nicole.

Nicole Williams English, who posed for the current issue while seven months pregnant, modeled a white bikini on the catwalk while carrying her daughter India. The model and wife of former NFL player Larry English gave birth in January.

SI Swim Search, an annual casting call, receives thousands of submissions from hopeful models every year. It aims to discover the outlet’s newest star. Readers can vote for their favorite model online through Aug. 31. The winner will be announced in September as the first rookie of the 2024 issue.

During the show, Sims also sported a glittery green suit from Minimale Animale that displayed her growing baby bump.

The fashion show took place two months after Sims and Koepka, 33, revealed they were expecting.

In April, the "Sharknado" actress told Fox News Digital it was Koepka who encouraged her to give the casting call a shot. The couple tied the knot in June 2022 after five years of dating.

"He’s so supportive," Sims gushed about her longtime love. "I think that’s why our relationship is so successful because I’m supportive of his hopes and dreams. And he’s so interested in everything that I have going on, which couldn’t be further from what he has going on."

Sims first met Koepka at the 2015 Masters. They went public with their relationship at the U.S. Open in 2017. Over the years, Sims has been a constant presence at Koepka’s tournaments.

"It tests your patience," Sims laughed about being a pro golfer’s wife. "But I’m pretty fortunate. It’s really exciting that my husband doesn’t have a nine-to-five and neither do I. … I’m able to travel with him and go support him. And then whenever I have something going on, if he doesn’t have a tournament, he can come and support me. … We get to stay together. … I get to look forward to seeing him at the end of the day if he’s had a good day or a bad day. I love being there for him."

The original swimsuit issue ran in 1964. It has been a launching pad for models like Kathy Ireland, Christie Brinkley, Elle Macpherson, Kate Upton and Ashley Graham.

This year, Martha Stewart became the oldest model to grace the cover of the annual swimsuit issue. The 81-year-old surpassed Maye Musk, Elon Musk's mother, who posed for the issue in 2022 at age 74.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.