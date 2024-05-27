Expand / Collapse search
Jelly Roll admits marijuana keeps him sober from Xanax, cocaine and codeine: 'Hot button topic'

Jelly Roll, who has been training for a half-marathon, knows marijuana is a 'hot button topic'

By Mariah Haas Fox News
Published
Jelly Roll is getting candid about his sobriety.

In an interview with Taste of Country, the country music star explained how "marijuana has kept" him "sober."

"I get in trouble for this, all the time, but my stance on marijuana will always be the same: I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety. This is a hot button topic, but, truly, marijuana has kept me sober."


He went on to say, "I think a world without weed, Jelly Roll's drinking codeine and popping Xanax and snorting cocaine again, but a world with weed, I'll be alright."

Jelly Roll also touched on addiction. "I know that I have friends that don't do that," he told the outlet. "I have friends that are in the program that are totally against any kind of mind-altering anything. I respect that. I have so much respect for those people. That's just not how my sobriety worked out."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Jelly Roll's rep for comment.

The "Save Me" singer has recently been training for a half-marathon. He has dropped 50-75 pounds and continues to shed weight, telling Fox News Digital that he plans to enter the 13.1-mile race next year after completing a few shorter races first.

Jelly Roll in a jean jacket and backwards hat sits on stage

Jelly Roll said without marijuana, he'd be "drinking codeine and popping Xanax and snorting cocaine again." (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)


"I’m training as you can train, it’s an 18-month process," Jelly Roll explained. "I want to do another couple 5Ks first, so the goal is to half-marathon next fall." 

The 39-year-old completed his first 5K (3.1 miles) May 7 at the Rose Bowl after accepting the Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura's 5K By May challenge at the beginning of this year for the 2 Bears 5K. 

"I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," he told Entertainment Tonight. "So, the fact that we got three-point-whatever it was done today, I felt really, really good about it."

He added that he had lost "like fifty to seventy-something pounds" while training for the 5K. 

Jelly Roll, whose full name is Jason Bradley DeFord, has been candid about his struggles to lose weight over the years. In 2018, the country star revealed on Instagram that he weighed over 500 pounds in 2015 before he embarked on a health journey and lost 200 pounds.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

Mariah Haas is a senior entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

