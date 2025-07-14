Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prince Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein pal Prince Andrew free to travel again, but remains ‘an embarrassment’ to royal family: expert

Despite no Epstein 'client list' emerging, royal experts say the Duke of York is still seen as 'an entitled imbecile'

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Prince Andrew can now reportedly end his self-imposed travel ban following his controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein. And while the disgraced Duke of York can travel freely without fear of repercussions, royal experts insist to Fox News Digital that "Air Miles Andy" is no longer.

"Prince Andrew remains an embarrassment to the royal family," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "No one has forgotten his infamous ‘Newsnight’ interview or the photograph with Epstein… He continues to be seen as an entitled imbecile."

PRINCE WILLIAM DRAWS HARD LINE ON UNCLE PRINCE ANDREW’S ROYAL FUTURE: EXPERTS

Split side-by-side image of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew's (right) controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein (left) will continue to haunt him. (Getty Images)

"He can only be seen with the royal family inside a church without attracting fiercely negative comment," Fitzwilliams said. "[But] unless he accepts that he has been found guilty in the court of public opinion and… [shows] some repentance or, at the very least, something positive which helps others, at his best, his future is well behind him."

Fox News Digital obtained a two-page internal Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI memo that says that Epstein, a late American financier and convicted pedophile, died by suicide, and there is no list of clients who were involved in exploitation.

Britain's Prince Andrew leaves St. Mary the Virgin church

Prince Andrew claimed he regretted his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. (Chris Radburn/Reuters)

"This systemic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,’" a portion of the memo read. "There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties." 

Jeffrey Epstein sitting at a dinner table and wearing a black polo shirt

Jeffrey Epstein was connected with several prominent people, including politicians, actors and academics. (Rick Friedman/Corbis/Getty Images)

The memo also stated that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in New York City.

A source claimed to The Sun that the son of Queen Elizabeth II has been abroad only "once" since his controversial connection to Epstein came to light.

A close-up of Queen Elizabeth wearing a green suit with a matching hat.

Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022. England's longest-reigning monarch was 96. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"He has always been very nervous about going abroad and felt he’d always be looking over his shoulder as he could be subject to civil action or, at worst, being arrested," the source claimed to the outlet.

Prince Andrew looking serious in a suit

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has been keeping a low profile at his palatial Royal Lodge home. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

"Hopefully with this out of the way it means he can at least leave the country," the insider continued. "What’s he supposed to do with the rest of his life? He hasn’t been convicted of any crime and can’t sit around doing nothing at Royal Lodge forever."

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital they don’t speak for the duke, as he's no longer a working royal.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Andrew originally earned the nickname "Air Miles Andy" for his frequent travels across the globe. However, British royals expert Hilary Fordwich pointed out to Fox News Digital that it’s likely Andrew will continue to keep his head down to avoid further humiliation and scrutiny.

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot

Two weeks prior to his death, Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after he was found barely conscious in his cell with injuries to his neck. He had been taken off suicide watch just days before hanging himself.  (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

"While Andrew might be feeling a sense of relief and cautious optimism, being now technically able to travel, both his personal and public prospects remain constrained by the enduring negative fallout, as well as his frightfully tarnished reputation from the Epstein scandal," she explained.

"The media will [still] be relentless and most certainly not positive. They will also be more likely to be hostile, as well as embarrassing to the royal family, if he does travel to the U.S. He is not likely to ever regain public favor either nor return to any prominence."

Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Little St. James Island, one of the properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein, is seen in an aerial view near Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

"He lost all his royal patronages and military roles," Fordwich continued. "There is no indication whatsoever that King Charles III, or any senior royal, ever intends to rehabilitate his public image nor to restore his former status in any way."

Prince Andrew in a uniform smiling in front of a plane.

The Duke of York attends a Grand Fleet Air Arm Reunion at the Royal Naval Air Station, Lee-on-the-Solent, United Kingdom, circa 1995. Prince Andrew earned the nickname "Air Miles Andy" due to his frequent travels before the Epstein controversy came to light. (Tim Graham/Getty Images)

"Senior royals are far more concerned with protecting the institution’s reputation. Anything Andrew does is seen as… a liability. Prince William remains adamant regarding severely restricting any options for participation at all. So, he might travel, but not in any formal capacity."

Fitzwilliams also questioned "what is the point of him?" referring to any contributions Andrew can make as a royal.

Prince Andrew looks directly back at the camera in a long coat while Kate Middleton walks inside in a green hat and coat

Prince Andrew reportedly refuses to leave behind his Royal Lodge home for a smaller residence. (DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

"He isn't doing anything useful, although a job could be found helping to run the royal estates," he said. "He may well cling on to the thirty-room Royal Lodge if he can afford the upkeep… He has a 75-year lease [that] he took out in 2003."

Sarah Ferguson smiles next to ex-husband Prince Andrew

According to reports, Prince Andrew lives in Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"It’s noted that he did not offer to help with the FBI investigation, although he had originally offered to do so," said Fitzwilliams. "It should also be stressed that he has not been found guilty of anything and has always maintained his innocence."

King Charles’ younger brother stepped back as a senior royal in 2019 following his nuclear televised interview with BBC’s "Newsnight" about his ties to Epstein. At the time, the royal said he regretted his relationship with the 66-year-old.

Prince Andrew Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Andrew was known as Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son. (Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In January 2022, the queen, who died in September of that year, stripped her second son of his military titles and patronages. At the time, the father of two attempted to have a sexual abuse lawsuit made by Virginia Giuffre dismissed. Andrew settled with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum, agreeing to make a "substantial donation" to her survivors’ organization.

Princess Beatrice wearing all black looking at her father.

Prince Andrew is seen here with his daughter Princess Beatrice of York at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022, in London, England. (Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A statement filed in court said that the prince acknowledged Epstein was a sex trafficker and Giuffre "an established victim of abuse."

Giuffre said Epstein trafficked her and that she had sex with Andrew three times: in London during her 2001 trip, at Epstein’s New York mansion when she was 17, and in the Virgin Islands when she was 18. 

She took her life in April of this year at her farm in Western Australia, her publicist confirmed. She was 41.

Virginia Guiffre holding a photo of herself swearing a white turtleneck.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

It is believed that Andrew first met Epstein in 1999. Andrew claimed he cut ties with Epstein shortly after the pair were photographed taking a stroll through Central Park.

Jeffrey Epstein Harvard Sweater

According to reports, Prince Andrew met Jeffrey Epstein in 1999. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. The charges came 14 years after police in Palm Beach, Florida, first began investigating allegations that he sexually abused underage girls who were hired to give him massages.

Ghislaine Maxwell wearing a plaid blazer and walking away from photographers.

Ghislaine Maxwell was a British socialite whose father was press baron Robert Maxwell. (Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Epstein's partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. The British socialite, 63, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.  

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen behind razor wire in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell walks and jogs around the track at FCI Tallahassee where she’s currently serving 20 years for her role in the sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di for Daily podcast, previously told Fox News Digital that Andrew’s reputation is forever tarnished. At this point, she argued, he should never be seen or heard from again as there’s nothing he can do to redeem himself publicly.

Giuffre leaves court

Virginia Giuffre died on April 25, 2025. She was 41. (Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Andrew needs to avoid being seen or heard for the rest of King Charles’ reign," said Schofield. "If you want to attend church with your family, fine — stay 100 feet behind them when photographers are around. Otherwise, he should continue… horse riding privately on the property that King Charles asked him to surrender. Whether he’s innocent of the initial accusations is irrelevant. He’s guilty by association with Jeffrey Epstein."

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending