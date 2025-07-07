Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, did not have client list: DOJ memo

Trump's AG Pamela Bondi previously stated she had the list 'sitting on my desk' under presidential directive

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Bongino on Epstein files: There's more coming Video

Bongino on Epstein files: There's more coming

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino breaks down the Jeffrey Epstein files, Crossfire Hurricane and more on 'Hannity.'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Fox News Digital has obtained a two-page internal Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI memo that says deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, and that there is no list of clients whom Epstein may have procured for exploitation by third parties. 

"This systemic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,’" a portion of the memo says. "There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties." 

Axios first reported on the memo Sunday night. 

Trump and Bondi

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks alongside President Donald Trump on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR CONFIRMS JEFFREY EPSTEIN DIED BY SUICIDE BASED ON AGENCY'S FILES

On Feb. 21, Attorney General Pamela Bondi told "America Reports" host John Roberts that she was in possession of the "client list."

"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," she said at the time. "That's been a directive by President Trump."

The memo also says that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in New York City.

Kash Patel speaks

Kash Patel speaks after being sworn in as FBI director by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 21, 2025. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

FBI BOSSES INSIST JEFFREY EPSTEIN KILLED HIMSELF AFTER REVIEWING HIS FILE

"After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019," the memo says. 

"This conclusion is consistent with previous findings, including the August 19, 2019 autopsy findings of the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the November 2019 position of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in connection with the investigation of federal correctional officers responsible for guarding Epstein, and the June 2023 conclusions of DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General."

Two weeks prior to his death, Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after he was found barely conscious in his cell with injuries to his neck. He had been taken off suicide watch just days before hanging himself. 

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot

This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

The DOJ released a grainy security video purportedly showing the common area of the Special Housing Unit where Epstein was housed on the night of his death. 

The memo says he entered his cell at around 10:40 p.m., which does not appear to be captured by the security footage. 

EPSTEIN ACCUSER VIRGINIA GIUFFRE ENCOURAGED ABUSE SURVIVORS TO 'KEEP FIGHTING' IN JOURNAL ENTRY

"As DOJ’s Inspector General explained in 2023, anyone entering or attempting to enter the tier where Epstein’s cell was located from the SHU common area would have been captured by this footage," according to the memo. "The FBI’s independent review of this footage confirmed that from the time Epstein was locked in his cell at around 10:40 pm on August 9, 2019, until around 6:30 am the next morning, nobody entered any of the tiers in the SHU."

Images from the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General’s full report regarding Jeffrey Epstein's death

Images from the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General’s full report titled "Investigation and Review of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ Custody, Care, and Supervision of Jeffrey Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, New York", released to the public on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General)

The powerful and wealthy sexual predator, who was connected to high-level American politicians and British royalty, pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution charges in Florida in 2008.

He was accused of sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls in his 2019 arrest. 

In 2022, Epstein's partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein smile in this undated photograph

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein smile in this undated photograph. This photo was one of many unearthed during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial in the Southern District of New York, where she was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for working with Epstein to sexually abuse minors. (U.S. Department of Justice/Mega)

The DOJ release announcing Maxwell's sentencing says she procured underage girls for Epstein to sexually exploit. It makes no mention of a broader sex trafficking operation by Epstein himself.

The DOJ did not immediately return follow-up comment requests. 

The FBI did not return comment requests.

