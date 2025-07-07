Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, did not have client list: DOJ memo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Fox News Digital has obtained a two-page internal Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI memo that says deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, and that there is no list of clients whom Epstein may have procured for exploitation by third parties.

"This systemic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,’" a portion of the memo says. "There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

Axios first reported on the memo Sunday night.

FBI DEPUTY DIRECTOR CONFIRMS JEFFREY EPSTEIN DIED BY SUICIDE BASED ON AGENCY'S FILES

On Feb. 21, Attorney General Pamela Bondi told "America Reports" host John Roberts that she was in possession of the "client list."

"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," she said at the time. "That's been a directive by President Trump."

The memo also says that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in New York City.

FBI BOSSES INSIST JEFFREY EPSTEIN KILLED HIMSELF AFTER REVIEWING HIS FILE

"After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019," the memo says.

"This conclusion is consistent with previous findings, including the August 19, 2019 autopsy findings of the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the November 2019 position of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in connection with the investigation of federal correctional officers responsible for guarding Epstein, and the June 2023 conclusions of DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General."

Two weeks prior to his death, Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after he was found barely conscious in his cell with injuries to his neck. He had been taken off suicide watch just days before hanging himself.

The DOJ released a grainy security video purportedly showing the common area of the Special Housing Unit where Epstein was housed on the night of his death.

The memo says he entered his cell at around 10:40 p.m., which does not appear to be captured by the security footage.

EPSTEIN ACCUSER VIRGINIA GIUFFRE ENCOURAGED ABUSE SURVIVORS TO 'KEEP FIGHTING' IN JOURNAL ENTRY

"As DOJ’s Inspector General explained in 2023, anyone entering or attempting to enter the tier where Epstein’s cell was located from the SHU common area would have been captured by this footage," according to the memo. "The FBI’s independent review of this footage confirmed that from the time Epstein was locked in his cell at around 10:40 pm on August 9, 2019, until around 6:30 am the next morning, nobody entered any of the tiers in the SHU."

The powerful and wealthy sexual predator, who was connected to high-level American politicians and British royalty, pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution charges in Florida in 2008.

He was accused of sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls in his 2019 arrest.

In 2022, Epstein's partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DOJ release announcing Maxwell's sentencing says she procured underage girls for Epstein to sexually exploit. It makes no mention of a broader sex trafficking operation by Epstein himself.

READ THE FULL MEMO:

The DOJ did not immediately return follow-up comment requests.

The FBI did not return comment requests.