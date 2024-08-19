Jeff Goldblum becoming a father at 62 made actor 'examine' everything he could be better at

Jeff Goldblum's experience becoming a father at the age of 62 was a "great task" for the actor.

Goldblum, 71, and wife Emilie Livingston share two sons; Charlie, 9, and River, 7.

"It’s amazing," the actor told The Independent.

"Every emotion comes up, and you are forced to examine everything that you model and could be better at," Goldblum said. "It’s a great task and opportunity."

The "Jurassic Park" star explained he was happy he waited until later in life to have kids, in a 2018 interview with iNews.

"I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they’re going to be, and where I’m going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who’s going to get it," he said at the time. "I’m glad I waited."

"It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I’m considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to," Goldblum explained. "What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them."

"Independence Day" star Goldblum and Livingston, a former Olympic gymnast, met at a gym in 2011.

"We were at Equinox on Sunset Blvd., the gym," Goldblum told Wired.

"I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation."

The couple married in 2014. Goldblum and Livingston welcomed their sons Charlie in 2015 and River in 2017.

Goldblum opened up about his parenting style during an appearance on the " Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi ," podcast in May. The actor claimed he wanted his kids to support themselves and planned on emphasizing, "Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat."

"It's an important thing to teach kids. I'm not going to do it for you," he added. "And you're not going to want me to do it for you."

"You've got to figure out how to find out what's wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do," the star said. "And even if it doesn't, you might have to do that anyway."

