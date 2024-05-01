Jeff Goldblum says it's 'important' for his young children to learn independence: 'Row your own boat'

As a 71-year-old father of two, Jeff Goldblum knows a thing or two about parenting.

During an appearance on the iHeartPodcast show "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi," the "Jurassic Park" star had an open conversation with host Bruce Bozzi about his approach to raising his two young sons, whom he shares with wife Emilie Livingston.

Goldblum – who is dad to Charlie, 8, and River, 6 – said he plans on telling his kids, "Hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat."

"It's an important thing to teach kids. I'm not going to do it for you," he added. "And you're not going to want me to do it for you."

"You've got to figure out how to find out what's wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do," the star said. "And even if it doesn't, you might have to do that anyway."

In a 2018 interview with iNews, Goldblum opened up about his decision to become a dad later in life.

"I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they’re going to be, and where I’m going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who’s going to get it," he said. "I’m glad I waited. It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I’m considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to. What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them."

Goldblum isn't the only celebrity who shares the same sentiment.

Marie Osmond previously said leaving her children a big inheritance would only "harm" them.

In an interview with Fox News Digital last year, Osmond doubled down on her statement.

"I just think you rob them of finding who they are, and self-worth can't be bought," she shared. "That's my opinion. I believe that, when I leave this life, I want my children to know that they can take care of themselves."

The former "Donny & Marie" star clarified that she has helped her children financially throughout their lives.

"Does that mean I'm not helping them along the way? Of course not. My children are all – they have wonderful jobs that they love. They're very passionate, and I'm so proud of each and every one of them," Osmond said.

