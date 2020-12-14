Jeff Bridges says he's feeling good' after revealing lymphoma diagnosis

Jeff Bridges is giving fans a brief health update.

Amid a battle with lymphoma, the 71-year-old star said that he's "feeling good" also "got a puppy" named Monty and "had a birthday - 71, man," all in addition to shaving his head.

Along with the bulleted list, the actor shared a photo of himself online featuring a bald head rather than his usual grey locks. His signature beard is gone as well.

In the pic, Bridges is cuddling with a dog while relaxing under a blanket, smiling ear-to-ear.

He also included a link that leads to a hand-written blog in which Bridges offers fans his "latest" thoughts and updates.

He's recently plugged charities and musicians on the site.

The Oscar winner revealed his cancer diagnosis back in October but made the announcement with optimism.

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he explained at the time. "I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

He's also reminded his fans to vote since speaking out. Keeping positive ahead of the 2020 presidential election, he told fans, "We are all in this together."

Not long after the announcement, Bridges kept his word and offered another update, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital gown.

"I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love!" the actor tweeted.

Per the Mayo Clinic, lymphoma "is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting network."

After revealing his diagnosis, many of Bridge's former co-stars including Barbra Streisand, Michelle Pfeiffer, Julianne Moore and more offered their sympathies online.

