Jeff Bridges shares cancer update, says well wishes from fans 'feels good'

Jeff Bridges is opening up about his current cancer battle.

The 70-year-old actor announced earlier this month that he's been diagnosed with lymphoma. He made light of the situation with a joke in reference to his character from "The Big Lebowski," writing, "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good."

Bridges added that he'd update his fans along the way about his health, and followed through on that promise on Thursday with a photo of himself in a hospital gown.

"I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love!" the actor tweeted.

He added that he'll be sharing more updates on his website.

In his initial revelation of his health battle on Twitter, the star revealed he's already begun treatment.

He's also reminded his fans to vote since speaking out. Keeping positive ahead of the 2020 presidential election, he told fans, "We are all in this together."

Per the Mayo Clinic, lymphoma "is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting network."

"The Big Lebowski" is arguably Bridges' most well-known role. He won an Oscar in 2010 for "Crazy Heart" and has been nominated for six others, including his most recent nomination for playing a grizzled lawman in “Hell or High Water.”

Bridges has had a long career in Hollywood, his first appearance being an uncredited one as an infant in the 1951 film "The Company She Keeps," per IMDb.

He was last seen onscreen in 2018's "Bad Times at the El Royale." The affable Bridges is considered Hollywood royalty, the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998.

