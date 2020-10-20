Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CANCER
Published

Jeff Bridges' co-stars Barbra Streisand, Michelle Pfeiffer offer support for star after Lymphoma diagnosis

Julianne Moore, Aaron Paul and more stars also sent well wishes

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 20Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

On Monday, Hollywood was rocked by the news of Jeff Bridges' Lymphoma diagnosis.

As one of Hollywood's most prolific and well-known actors, it's no surprise that many stars offered their love and support after Bridges, 70, made the announcement.

The star shared a statement on both Instagram and Twitter, garnering plenty of support from famous pals.

"Love you buddy," wrote his "Fabulous Baker Boys" co-star Michelle Pfeiffer in the comments on Instagram.

JEFF BRIDGES REVEALS LYMPHOMA DIAGNOSIS

Barbra Streisand also commented, according to USA Today, and recalled how she had just discussed the "brilliant" actor in an interview.

Jeff Bridges announced on Monday that he is battling Lymphoma. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jeff Bridges announced on Monday that he is battling Lymphoma. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"You have such a joyful spirit that I know you will overcome this temporary blip," wrote the musician. "Sending you lots of love and light."

Streisand, 78, appeared alongside Bridges in 1996's "The Mirror Has Two Faces."

JEFF BRIDGES REVEALS THE SECRET BEHIND HIS 43-YEAR MARRIAGE IN HOLLYWOOD

Julianne Moore, who co-starred with the actor in "The Big Lebowski," also added a comment: "Oh no. Love u Jeff."

Bridges' "Against All Odds" and "Surf's Up" co-star James Woods shared a message on Twitter, explaining that the actor is "absolutely loved by every person who has ever crossed his path."

Michelle Pfeiffer (left) and Jeff Bridges (right) on the set of 'The Fabulous Baker Boys.' (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Michelle Pfeiffer (left) and Jeff Bridges (right) on the set of 'The Fabulous Baker Boys.' (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

"In my heart I know he’ll beat this thing, Against All Odds," wrote Woods.

"Jeff, my god, I love you," wrote Bridges' "K-PAX" co-star Aaron Paul. "Sending you so much love and light my friend. Love to you and the family."

JEFF BRIDGES URGES TWITTER FOLLOWERS TO DONATE TO 'GOOD BUDDY' STEVE BULLOCK'S CAMPAIGN

Several more stars shared words of encouragement as well.

"You’re a fighter. You can beat this," said Geroge Takei.

Jeff Bridges and Barbra Streisand in 'The Mirror Has Two Faces.' (Photo by TriStar/Getty Images)

Jeff Bridges and Barbra Streisand in 'The Mirror Has Two Faces.' (Photo by TriStar/Getty Images)

"Oh no! I will light a candle for you tonight," commented Amy Sedaris.

Olivia Wilde gushed: "I love you so much, Jeff."

"Sending love and light xxxx," said Rosie O'Donnell.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rosario Dawson added: "Keeping the faith with you love!"

On Monday, Bridges wrote, "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," referencing his "Big Lebowski" character. 

He continued: "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

On Our Radar