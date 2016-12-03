Jay Hernandez: It was 'liberating' for fans to see women let loose on 'Bad Moms'

Jay Hernandez got his first taste of being the celebrity “hunk” of the summer when he was approached by a group of women requesting selfies. They had all seen him on this summer’s hit “Bad Moms” and gushed over his character.

“Suddenly people in a different demographic wanted to say hi and take a picture,” he told Fox News Latino recently. “It was flattering, but definitely different.”

The Latino actor, who plays widowed single father Jessie Harkness, said being the hot guy that women swoon over was a new experience for him.

“It was a funny role reversal. Often times it’s the women who come to set and get gawked at by a bunch of testosterone-heavy men — it’s more the common thing,” Hernandez added. “It was a little bit intimidating but the girls were amazing. I was trying to slide into their movie and do my thing.”

“Bad Mom,” which comes out on DVD on Nov. 1, also stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Christina Applegate and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 38-year-old actor said despite this intimidation he would do it again because the film helps fill a void in the industry of comedic films led by strong women.

“I think women – and men – were ready to see something like this. To see cool, talented, pretty women get loose,” he said. “We’ve seen that in a handful of other movies and guys do it a million times and I think it was a bit of a change of pace. I thought it would resonate and I honestly had no idea that it would become the success that it was.”

Since the film’s release, there have been rumblings of a sequel and STX Entertainment announced last month that a spin-off titled “Bad Dads” was in the works.

Hernandez said that from a business stand point it would be smart to jump on a sequel. And for fans, well, he said, they just want to see the girls come back.

“It (was) liberating to see women get loose,” he said.