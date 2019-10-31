Jason Momoa transforms into Elvis for Halloween

Jason Momoa is a hunk of "Burning Love."

The 40-year-old "Game of Thrones" alum dressed up as Elvis Presley during an appearance on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday.

Momoa danced his way through the crowd to the tune of an Elvis song as he entered, offering leis to audience members.

When DeGeneres complimented the costume, Momoa responded with a signature Elvis-style "thank you, thank you very much."

"I am obsessed with Elvis, slightly," he said.

Momoa, dressed in a pink bedazzled suit with a cape to match, told DeGeneres, "I just love him, you know? My momma raised me on him, and I'm so obsessed I bought a bike like him and I got an old '55 pink Cadillac."

Then Momoa revealed a surprising memory of dressing as Elvis in his teenage years, when he was 19.

"That was my first time in Los Angeles," he said. "I was working on a little show called 'Baywatch' and I was in Hawaii. I was working with a lot of beautiful women and they invited me to a Halloween party in Los Angeles... and it was the Playboy Mansion."

Momoa also talked about a photo of himself with "Thrones" castmates Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington that made its way online -- despite Harrington's objections.

"Kit's shy and he doesn't like social media as much as I do," Momoa said. "Every time I see him, I get so excited. When me and Emilia get together and he's like, 'Let me guess, this is going to be all over the Internet.'"

"I said, 'I won't post it, buddy. I promise I won't post it,'" Momoa said. "So, it was my phone. Of course I would send it to Emilia 'cause we're tight, and I knew Emilia would post it."

"Kitty, I didn't post it, man. Wasn't me," he added.