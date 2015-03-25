Jason Aldean's bus hits, kills pedestrian on Indiana highway

next Image 1 of 2

The tour bus of country star Jason Aldean struck and killed a man Knox County, Ind., early Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

Albert Kennedy was walking in the northbound lane of Highway 41 North a 1:28 am when he was hit.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene with head and chest injuries.

Aldean, 36, was on the bus when the accident occurred and later tweeted his condolences: "With a heavy heart, I'm sad to say that a man passed away last night after stepping out in front of my bus in Indiana. In all the years I've been touring and all the miles we've driven, nothing prepares you for something like this to happen. I'm praying for Albert Kennedy's family and friends today and ask that you do the same."

An investigation into the accident and death are underway.

Aldean was in the news earlier this year for filing for divorce from his wife Jessica Ussery six months after photos surfaced of Aldean kissing “American Idol” star Brittany Kerr.

Aldean cited "irreconcilable differences" in the divorce documents.