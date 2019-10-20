Jared Leto wanted 'Joker' standalone film canned, likely won't reprise role for 'Suicide Squad' sequel: report

For Jared Leto, the role of the Joker really was more tragedy than comedy.

In a bombshell piece from The Hollywood Reporter, sources claim that Leto, 47, was so furious about Joaquin Phoenix's standalone "Joker" film that he tried to get his agents to cancel its production entirely.

Insiders alleged to THR that Leto, who starred as the iconic Batman villain in the much-maligned 2016 film "Suicide Squad," complained to his agents at CAA — who also represent "Joker" director Todd Phillips — as well as his music manager, Irving Azoff, to call higher-ups at Warner Bros. to cancel "Joker" in its cinematic infancy. He reportedly lamented that he wasn't being treated appropriately as an Oscar winner.

INSTAGRAMMERS RISK GETTING ROBBED FOR 'JOKER' STAIRWELL SNAPS

Phoenix, 44, has been nominated for three Oscars during his career and has generated significant buzz for another nomination for "Joker."

A source close to Leto reportedly denied the claims, while Azoff declined to comment to THR; Azoff no longer works with Leto.

WHAT DOES THE SUCCESS OF 'JOKER' MEAN FOR OUR CULTURE?

Insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that the studio was unamused by Leto's efforts to get into the character of the Clown Prince of Madness for "Suicide Squad," especially with Leto's bizarre "gifts" to his co-stars, including bullets for Will Smith (who starred as Deadshot), a live rat for Margot Robbie (who played his love interest, Harley Quinn) and a dead pig to the entire ensemble cast.

WHY 'JOKER' STAR JOAQUIN PHOENIX WALKED OUT ON INTERVIEW

Further, "Suicide Squad" director David Ayer reportedly wasn't impressed with Leto's over-the-top performance. Leto had about 10 minutes of total screentime in "Suicide Squad."

Leto is reportedly no longer working with CAA, who he reportedly felt should have informed him sooner of the "Joker" standalone project. A rep for the actor, however, told THR he is still happily participating in other projects with Warner Bros.

However, the upcoming James Gunn-directed "Suicide Squad" sequel and "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" won't feature his Joker, indicating that his days as the green-haired baddie are likely over.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Leto did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.