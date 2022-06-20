Jared Goff gets engaged to SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper: ‘Can’t wait for forever with you’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lions quarterback Jared Goff popped the question to longtime love Christen Harper – and she said yes.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a heartfelt video confirming their engagement.

""6.16.22 can’t wait for forever with you," the 29-year-old captioned the video, which unveiled the 27-year-old's sunset engagement.

"6.16.22. the best day of my life," she wrote in a separate Instagram story.

Many of Harper’s SI Swimsuit pals took to the comments section to share their excitement for the future bride.

"Ahhh! I love you guys!!!! Congrats!" wrote Camille Kostek.

"Couldn’t be happier for you sis!" chimed Ella Halikas.

"OMGGGGGG!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" wrote Kamie Crawford.

"SO. HAPPY. FOR. YOU. GUYS!!!!!!!!!!" gushed editor MJ Day.

"Congratulations!" added Hailey Clauson.

Harper and Goff have been dating since early 2019. The couple recently flew to Florida to celebrate Harper’s appearance in this year’s issue.

According to SI Swimsuit, Harper grew up in Southern California and began pursuing a modeling career at age 20 to help pay her way through college. The outlet described how she often received pushback from agents and clients to lose weight, but Harper chose to continue modeling without shrinking herself to fit into the standard sizing of the fashion world. She was the winner of the 2021 Swim Search and introduced as a Rookie this year.

"To be named a Rookie for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is more than an honor to me," Harper told the outlet at the time. "Being in the same conversation as the icons that have graced the pages of SI for decades is truly surreal. I have looked up to the women of SI for my entire life, seeing bold, smart, beautiful women with unique stories at a young age is what gave me confidence to not only walk through life but also to pursue a career in modeling."

"This is truly a full circle moment for me — had I never opened up an issue of Sports Illustrated Swim 13 years ago I don't know if I would be the same woman I am today," Harper added.

Harper noted that being part of the magazine "has always been my ultimate dream."

"Every year I would ask my agents to try to get me a casting with SI and I never quite made it there," she said. "I realized that life is too short to wait around for opportunities to come to you. I decided to take my dreams into my own hands and go after what I have wanted for my whole life and it was the best decision I ever made!"

Goff is gearing up for his second season with the Lions after being traded by the Rams last January.