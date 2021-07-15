January Jones shows off abs as she pokes fun at her 'uneven boobtape' in topless selfie

Actress January Jones showed off her toned figure in a topless mirror selfie she shared Friday to Instagram.

The 43-year-old actress didn't wear a top but did cover up with boob tape, which she poked fun at.

"This post will self destruct in 5, 4, 3, 2…," Jones captioned the photo. She added the hashtag, "#unevenboobtape."

Jones hasn't been shy on Instagram in the past. She's shared a topless photo before, along with photos of herself wearing swimsuits and bras.

JANUARY JONES PONDERS TOPLESS OUTFIT, WONDERS IF IT'S 'DATE NIGHT OR TARGET RUN'

In March, Jones showed off her sense of style by sharing a mirror selfie of an outfit she had picked out.

"I’m so out of practice," Jones captioned the photo. "Can one wear sweatpants, a leather jacket and no top as an outfit? What if I zipped it up and put shoes on.. is that sufficient??"

"Also does it feel more like 'date night' or 'target run'?" she added at the time.

In 2020 the actress shared a photo of herself wearing a pink bra with an important message regarding breast cancer.

"October is Breast Cancer awareness month! please please don’t procrastinate getting your mammograms/ultrasounds ladies!" she captioned the photo. "Sending love to all who have fought and are currently fighting, and to those in my family who are, I love you and am standing with you!"