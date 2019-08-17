Jane Fonda speaks out following brother Peter's death: 'He was my sweet-hearted baby brother.'

Jane Fonda is paying tribute to her late brother, Peter Fonda.

The 81-year-old actress released a statement on Friday following the news of his death.

She told Variety: “I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family."

"I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing," she added.

Peter, a fellow actor who co-wrote and starred in the seminal 1960s counterculture film "Easy Rider," was 79 when he died on Friday morning at his Los Angeles home after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Fonda's family said -- “In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy."

“And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom," the statement added.