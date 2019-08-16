Stars pay tribute to the late Peter Fonda

Hollywood is mourning the loss of actor Peter Fonda.

Fonda, who co-wrote and starred in the seminal 1960s counterculture film "Easy Rider," died Friday morning at his Los Angeles home after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer, according to his family. He was 79.

Stars flooded social media with effusive tributes to the late icon.

Nancy Sinatra -- who starred alongside Fonda in "The Wild Angels" -- shared a photo of the two from the 1966 movie.

"Godspeed, Heavenly Blues. You will carry my heart with you wherever you may ride. 💔 #PeterFonda," she captioned the Instagram photo.

Mia Farrow also posted a 1960s picture of her and Fonda, writing: "A beautiful soul. Peace Peter."

"ICON," Joseph Gordon-Levitt wrote in a simple caption on a photo of Fonda, whose more recent projects included the 1997 movie "Ulee’s Gold."

"Halloween" filmmaker John Carpenter wrote: "Peter Fonda was a friend and underrated actor. Bright, funny, warm, Peter was a movie star with a twinkle in his eyes. He was Crazy Larry and Pipeline and I will miss him."

"Today, we remember two-time Oscar nominee Peter Fonda, who co-wrote and starred in the groundbreaking 'Easy Rider,'" the Academy wrote.

And SAG-AFTRA tweeted: "It is with a heavy heart we remember actor, icon, Oscar winner & @sagaftra member Peter Fonda. From the seminal classic 'Easy Rider' to 'Ulee's Gold', Fonda leaves behind an incredible legacy of work. Our condolences to his friends and family."

Beyond social media, the late actor's sister, Jane Fonda, issued a statement to Variety on Friday, saying: “I am very sad. He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”