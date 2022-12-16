Expand / Collapse search
Published

Jane Fonda cancer in remission, 'Survivor 43' winner donates $1M to veterans and more entertainment headlines

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
‘BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!’ - Jane Fonda says cancer is in remission. Continue reading here… 

‘DO SOMETHING GOOD’ - 'Survivor 43' winner Mike Gabler donates $1M prize to veterans. Continue reading here… 

Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank.

Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank. (LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

‘I HAVE NO IDEA WHY’ - Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank. Continue reading here… 

EXCLUSIVE - Elizabeth Taylor’s ‘romantic friendship’ with Colin Farrell ‘reminded her of her great love,’ author claims. Continue reading here…

BIKINI BOD - Elle Macpherson, 58, flaunts a fit physique in a string bikini, and shares routine for maintaining ‘The Body.’ Continue reading here…

Stephen "tWitch" cause of death was revealed by coroners Wednesday. The DJ died at the age of 40.

Stephen "tWitch" cause of death was revealed by coroners Wednesday. The DJ died at the age of 40. (Maarten de Boer/Getty Images)

REST IN PEACE - Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' official cause of death revealed: coroner. Continue reading here…

GAME ON - Henry Cavill set to star in, executive produce new ‘Warhammer 40,000’ series for Amazon. Continue reading here…

With the release of "Harry &amp; Meghan" on Netflix, the British royal family has been making constant headlines.

With the release of "Harry &amp; Meghan" on Netflix, the British royal family has been making constant headlines. (Karwai Tang/Max Mumby/Indigo)

‘IT WAS TERRIFYING’ - Prince Harry claims Prince William screamed at him over royal exit in Netflix doc. Continue reading here…

'JUDGE ME FOR IT, FINE, THAT'S ON YOU' - Kelsea Ballerini defends her divorce. Continue reading here…

‘AM I DEAD?’ - 'Avatar' star Kate Winslet thought she lost her life breaking Tom Cruise’s record. Continue reading here…

