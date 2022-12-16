Jane Fonda cancer in remission, 'Survivor 43' winner donates $1M to veterans and more entertainment headlines
‘BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!’ - Jane Fonda says cancer is in remission. Continue reading here…
‘DO SOMETHING GOOD’ - 'Survivor 43' winner Mike Gabler donates $1M prize to veterans. Continue reading here…
‘I HAVE NO IDEA WHY’ - Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank. Continue reading here…
EXCLUSIVE - Elizabeth Taylor’s ‘romantic friendship’ with Colin Farrell ‘reminded her of her great love,’ author claims. Continue reading here…
BIKINI BOD - Elle Macpherson, 58, flaunts a fit physique in a string bikini, and shares routine for maintaining ‘The Body.’ Continue reading here…
REST IN PEACE - Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' official cause of death revealed: coroner. Continue reading here…
GAME ON - Henry Cavill set to star in, executive produce new ‘Warhammer 40,000’ series for Amazon. Continue reading here…
‘IT WAS TERRIFYING’ - Prince Harry claims Prince William screamed at him over royal exit in Netflix doc. Continue reading here…
'JUDGE ME FOR IT, FINE, THAT'S ON YOU' - Kelsea Ballerini defends her divorce. Continue reading here…
‘AM I DEAD?’ - 'Avatar' star Kate Winslet thought she lost her life breaking Tom Cruise’s record. Continue reading here…
