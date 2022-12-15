'Avatar' star Kate Winslet thought she 'died' breaking Tom Cruise's record

While filming "Avatar: The Way of Water," Kate Winslet did the unthinkable.

Not only did she deprive herself of air for over seven minutes, she broke a record previously held by Tom Cruise.

"Straight away I wanted to know my time," Winslet told Total Film Magazine.

Winslet held her breath for seven minutes and 15 seconds. Cruise's record for "Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation" was six minutes.

"I have the video of me surfacing saying, 'Am I dead, have I died?' And then going, ‘What was [my time]?’" she shared.

"I couldn’t believe it.

"The next thing I say is, ‘We need to radio set.' I wanted Jim [James Cameron] to know right away."

She added that she didn't have to hold her breath for that long, but "I wanted to break my own record, which was already six minutes and 14 seconds. And I was like, 'Come on!' So I smashed my own record by a minute," she told the outlet.

"She's not competitive at all," director James Cameron joked.

Winslet reunited with her "Titantic" director for the latest "Avatar" installment, and she was thrilled to be working alongside the acclaimed director again.

"It was just so flattering that Jim asked me because Jim does not suffer fools," Winlset said.