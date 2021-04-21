Jana Kramer seemingly announces split from Mike Caussin: 'Nothing else to give'

It seems to be over for Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin.

The 37-year-old country singer and 34-year-old former football pro have had a storied and troubled relationship that looks to be over based on a Wednesday Instagram post from Kramer.

The "One Tree Hill" actress shared a written message on the social media app, kicking it off with the phrase, "It's time."

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she began. "I've fought y'all."

Kramer continued: "I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

The star assured fans that she still believes "whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding" despite the split after six years of marriage.

"I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she added. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

The "I Got the Boy" singer concluded: "I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."

The caption of the post was a single broken heart emoji.

Though she did not specifically mention a split, multiple outlets, citing sources, reported that Kramer has indeed filed for divorce.

Kramer and Caussin share two children: Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

They first married in 2015. Kramer revealed last year that Caussin had filed for divorce in 2016 while she was competing on "Dancing with the Stars" and he was in rehab treating his sex addiction, but the two reconciled.

The marriage is Kramer's third. She was previously married to Michael Gambino in 2004. In 2010, she married Johnathon Schaech, who she divorced the next year.

News of the split comes just seven months after the release of their book, "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully," which discusses how they bounced back from Caussin's previous cheating.

Fox News has reached out to Kramer's reps for comment, while reps for Caussin could not immediately be reached.