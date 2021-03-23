Jana Kramer recalls 'blow up' fight with husband Mike Caussin that made her cry

Jana Kramer is talking about the ugly side of marriage.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an image of herself crying, revealing it was the result of a fight she had with her husband, Mike Caussin.

"Nothing is perfect. This was a few weeks ago in Canada," she began in the lengthy caption. "I took this picture to almost remind myself that even though in the moment it seems like everything is doomed it’s not."

She continued: "We talked about our blow up on this weeks podcast and I think it’s an important one for everyone to hear. No relationship is perfect and when blow ups or fights happen sometimes we believe it’s done and over but really it’s a moment for growth and more understanding and to lean into your partner."

The star, who hosts the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin" podcast with Caussin, has been very open about the struggles in their marriage in the past, including her former football pro husband's struggles with sex addiction and cheating.

"Now when you’re in the middle of the fire it’s hard to lean in and see that but just know it’s not the end of the world. And we all have these moments so ur not alone," the "One Tree Hill" alum said in the Instagram post. "Fights happen. No relationship is perfect.. Now the Important thing is in the end are you fighting the good fight together?"

She then concluded by assuring fans that they're "not alone in [you're] struggles."

During a recent episode of their podcast, Caussin, 34, revealed that he had been feeling frustrated over taking care of their children -- Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2 -- while the actress was filming a movie in Canada.

Kramer said that Caussin tossed "mean words" her way that she was struggling to forget, according to E! News.

"The words are what have stayed with me and you don't mean those but they are the worst things that stay with someone," she said. "I said mean things but you cut deep ... I'm like high school mean. You're like [X-rated] mean. Neither are right."

Caussin shared: "You and I are different. You've said some mean words and mean things to me and I don't hold onto those like you do but we're different people and that's okay ... It's just me trying to force the upper hand or force respect, which is just a bad way to do it."

The "I Got the Boy" singer said that she and her husband need to avoid making a habit out of such fights by touching base with their therapist to work through emotions.