Jana Kramer reveals when she'll talk to her kids about husband Mike Caussin's infidelity

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are working on making their marriage stronger every day after he cheated on the singer in 2016.

The former "One Tree Hill" star revealed that one day she'll have to sit her kids down and explain to them what happened.

"We’ve definitely talked about it. When Jolie gets to the age where she can Google — I don’t know what age that’s going to be — we’re gonna sit her down," Kramer told Us Weekly.

Kramer and Caussin share two kids: daughter, Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.

"I have someone that I know, her dad cheated on her mom and they’re still married. She told me how they did it. They sat her down and it was like, ‘Hey, this is what Daddy did. But Daddy loves Mommy so much,'" Kramer explained.

She added how she wants to tell her kids before a friend does.

Caussin and Kramer, 37, married in May 2015 but split in September 2016 after his cheating came to light.

They later reconciled and renewed their vows in 2017 after Caussin went to rehab for sex addiction. The couple as been open about working through issues in their relationship.

The former NFL athlete relapsed in March 2019. Kramer explained on their podcast, "Whine Down," that while Caussin "wasn’t physical out of the marriage" in this case, he still did "something he should not have done."

Kramer also discussed that she feels she can trust Caussin because of the amazing strides he's made in his program.

"Today I see him working his program, I see him showing up as a father and a husband, and I see his words matching his actions," she reasoned. "How he is showing up looks different than before, which helps me trust him."