Jana Kramer shows off new breast implants in topless photo

Jana Kramer showed off her new breast implants in a topless photo on social media.

The 37-year-old singer-actress uploaded a black-and-white pic on Instagram of herself covering her surgery results with her hand.

"This next chapter, this next me is free," Kramer wrote. "She’s happy. Even by herself."

"I’m ready to be in love with myself, and that includes my body. I have no idea what tomorrow holds. All I know is I was good enough before, and I’m good enough now," the "One Tree Hill" alum added.

"I am grateful to all of you who have helped me find my strength. No one can take it away from me again," she concluded.

Kramer announced in April her decision to divorce husband Mike Caussin after six years of marriage.

Kramer cited "adultery" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as her reason for ending their union, multiple reports citing the star's filing in Williamson County, Tenn., said.

"Wife charges that Husband has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct... which renders further cohabitation improper and that Husband has been guilty of Adultery ... during the course of the marriage with more than one individual," the document obtained by People magazine reads.

Kramer also listed April 20 as the day of their separation, which was just one day before she announced on social media that she had given her marriage her all.

Kramer requested that the Tennessee court uphold a postnuptial agreement the two had in place after tying the knot. She's also seeking primary custody of their two children --- son Jace, 2, and daughter, Jolie, 5, but requests that Caussin is allowed visitation time.

Kramer has also requested that Caussin cover her legal fees, the report states.

They first married in 2015. Kramer revealed last year that Caussin had filed for divorce in 2016 while she was competing on " Dancing with the Stars " and he was in rehab treating his sex addiction, but the two reconciled.

The marriage is Kramer's third. She was previously married to Michael Gambino in 2004. In 2010, she married Johnathon Schaech, who she divorced the next year.

