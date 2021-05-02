Jana Kramer praises her kids amid divorce from Mike Caussin: ‘Grateful for these 2’

Jana Kramer is slowly healing from her divorce by spending time with family.

The 37-year-old country singer and "One Tree Hill" actress shared an Instagram post on Saturday that showed her hugging her two children, Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2.

"Sunshine is good for everyone. I gotta be honest 2 weeks ago the sun was the last thing I wanted to see...but through grieving you start to see the light...even if it’s a dim light it’s still something I’m gonna be grateful for," Kramer captioned the photo. "But I’ll forever be grateful for these 2 and the forever light they add to my life."

Kramer first announced her split from Mike Caussin on April 21 via Instagram. Her announcement came a month before what would have been the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary.

"Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal," Kramer wrote in her divorce announcement. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

According to a divorce filing obtained by People magazine, Kramer reportedly cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the reason for their legal separation.

Years before Kramer pursued divorce, Caussin reportedly battled sex addiction, which was a challenge the couple detailed in their joint self-help book "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully" in September.

Kramer and her retired NFL husband had separated a year into their marriage due to infidelity. But, after undergoing therapy the couple renewed their vows in December 2017.

Caussin, 34, has yet to release a public statement about their divorce.

Kramer on the other hand has been sharing inspirational and mental health-focused quotes and self-help books on her Instagram Story.

The couple is taking a break from their joint podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin."