Jana Kramer addresses her divorce, says she's learning to live with her 'new normal' amid Mike Caussin split

Jana Kramer seemingly spoke out about her split from her husband, Mike Caussin, shortly after filing for divorce.

Kramer, 37, previously hinted her marriage was ending on Instagram. Earlier this week, multiple media outlets cited Kramer’s Williamson County, Tennessee divorce filing, revealing that the former "One Tree Hill" actress cited "adultery" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as her reason for ending their six-year marriage.

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram Story to discuss her "new normal" in the aftermath of her marriage ending. The star wanted to thank her followers and social media for giving her a small semblance of her old life back.

"Hey guys, it feels weird to be back on here. I just want to say thank you for all of the comments and the DMs and the love," she says in the video. "I have to start getting used to my new normal and I guess forgive me for not really knowing how to walk that yet. You know?"

She went on to discuss how she’s keeping busy throughout everything.

"I’m trying to just really dive into books and my therapist and not put a bandaid on things because in order to fully grow you have to grieve and heal. So, I’m, you know, trying to just be really mindful of that and not distract myself with this, that, and the other," she concludes. "But I do want to start getting back to having some normalcy, even in my new normal. So that’s with you guys. But just thank you again, it means more to me than you know."

Kramer requested that the Tennessee court uphold a postnuptial agreement the two had in place after tying the knot. She's also seeking primary custody of their two children --- son Jace, 2, and daughter, Jolie, 5, but requests that Caussin is allowed visitation time.

Kramer has also requested that Caussin cover her legal fees, the report states.

The duo first married in 2015. Kramer revealed last year that Caussin had filed for divorce in 2016 while she was competing on "Dancing with the Stars" and he was in rehab treating his sex addiction, but the two reconciled.

The marriage is Kramer's third. She was previously married to Michael Gambino in 2004. In 2010, she married Johnathon Schaech, who she divorced the next year.

News of the split comes just seven months after the release of their book, "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully," which discusses how they bounced back from Caussin's previous cheating.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.