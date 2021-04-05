Jana Kramer responds to ex-husband Johnathon Schaech sharing wedding pic: ‘Kinda rubbed me wrong'

Jana Kramer is responding to her ex-husband’s decision to share a photo of the former couple on their wedding day.

Kramer, 37, exchanged nuptials with actor Johnathon Schaech, 51, on July 4, 2010, and although the marriage lasted just 12 days, the "That Thing You Do!" star felt it important enough to mark the occasion when he took to social media on March 30 to share a throwback pic of the moment.

"I had to explain this photo to my son today," Schaech tweeted of the photo – in which a spry Kramer, donning a white wedding gown, happily looks over the actor’s shoulder as he clutches their dog, Sophie, in his arms. "I told him I've been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother. @kramergirl and I lasted a week. We weren't meant but for this photo and friendship."

The actor also tagged Kramer in the tweet and others on social media have lent their takes on the brief union.

JANA KRAMER REVEALS WHEN SHE'LL TALK TO HER KIDS ABOUT HUSBAND MIKE CAUSSIN'S INFIDELITY

"Looks like you guys were "One Hit Wonders…" one commenter responded, adding, "I’ll see myself out."

Another noted that the moment still produced a "cute picture" and said they hoped Schaech has "nice memories of that day," to which the actor replied, "Nope."

An additional commenter inquired about the couple’s precious pooch and asked if he still had the dog. Unfortunately, Schaech told the user, "she passed," adding to another commenter, "I tried to get custody forever but Jana knew the dog loved me too much."

Kramer said she was slightly "annoyed" at Schaech’s decision to post the wedding pic, considering her current marriage to former NFL tight end Mike Caussin.

JANA KRAMER'S HUSBAND MIKE CAUSSIN CELEBRATES HIS RECOVERY AMID SEX ADDICTION BATTLE

"So my ex-husband, because I guess he technically was a husband, so he tweeted out a picture of our wedding day," Jana said on the latest episode of her "Whine Down" podcast. "But he tags me in it ... first of all, why are you tagging me in it?"

Kramer and Caussin have been married since 2015 and the singer maintained that she is very close friends with Schaech’s wife since 2013, publicist and businesswoman Julie Solomon.

JANA KRAMER REVEALS SHE HAD SOME 'FLINGS AND FLIRTS' WHILE SEPARATED FROM HUSBAND MIKE CAUSSIN

Schaech and Solomon share a son and a daughter while Kramer and Caussin also share two children.

"We've been great, but it kinda rubbed me wrong," Jana pressed. "Like, why are you posting a photo of our wedding day? That's from the past."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I didn't want to see that photo on my Twitter," she added. "And now you're tagging me in it. So I don't want other people to see that photo. Yeah, you can Google it if you're searching and you wanna see it. It bothered me."