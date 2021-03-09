Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jana Kramer
Published

Jana Kramer says her breast augmentation decision was 'right for me'

The country singer and actress explained on social media why she underwent plastic surgery

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 9Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jana Kramer got candid about her recent decision to get plastic surgery

The actress and country singer, 37, opened up about her recent decision to get a breast augmentation and lift, telling her followers on social media that the decision was "right for me."

"Time to let you all in on a deeper level," Kramer began her lengthy post on Instagram. "I have been insanely hesitant on sharing this because, honestly, I'm afraid of the reactions... I considered not saying anything but then it just would have felt inauthentic, and well, you might be noticing a difference."

"After many years of consideration I have decided to get a breast augmentation and lift. I want to be open about WHY," she added.

JANA KRAMER REVEALS WHEN SHE'LL TALK TO HER KIDS ABOUT HUSBAND MIKE CAUSSIN'S INFIDELITY

Kramer explained the choice was 100 percent her own. She explained how she felt different in her body after having two kids. 

Jana Kramer opened up about her decision to get a breast augmentation and lift. 

Jana Kramer opened up about her decision to get a breast augmentation and lift.  (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"After having babies, I had a new set of insecurities with my body. Things didn't go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I'm undressed. I don't want to feel that way anymore," she said.

Kramer even admitted she thought of plastic surgery as a way to fix her marriage to former NFL star Mike Caussin who previously cheated on her and then entered rehab for sex addiction in 2016. 

JANA KRAMER'S HUSBAND MIKE CAUSSIN CELEBRATES HIS RECOVERY AMID SEX ADDICTION BATTLE

"I thought I would be loved more, sexier, or quite frankly he would choose me. But the better part of me knew, that was a distraction," she wrote. 

Jana Kramer and husband Michael Caussin have come a long way since he cheated and was treated for sex addiction in 2016. 

Jana Kramer and husband Michael Caussin have come a long way since he cheated and was treated for sex addiction in 2016.  (Getty)

The "One Tree Hill" alum concluded, "Bottom line, I'm choosing myself, I'm choosing my size, I'm doing what's right for me. I know a woman's body is beautiful no matter what shape or size but I want this."

Kramer and Caussin married in 2015 and share two children, a daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and a son Jace Joseph, 2.

JANA KRAMER REVEALS SHE HAD SOME 'FLINGS AND FLIRTS' WHILE SEPARATED FROM HUSBAND MIKE CAUSSIN

The couple has been open about working through issues in their relationship. Kramer explained on their podcast, "Whine Down," that while Caussin "wasn’t physical out of the marriage" when he relapsed in 2019, he still did "something he should not have done."

Kramer also discussed that she feels she can trust Caussin because of the amazing strides he's made in his program.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today I see him working his program, I see him showing up as a father and a husband, and I see his words matching his actions," she reasoned. "How he is showing up looks different than before, which helps me trust him."

On Our Radar