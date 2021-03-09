Jana Kramer says her breast augmentation decision was 'right for me'

Jana Kramer got candid about her recent decision to get plastic surgery.

The actress and country singer, 37, opened up about her recent decision to get a breast augmentation and lift, telling her followers on social media that the decision was "right for me."

"Time to let you all in on a deeper level," Kramer began her lengthy post on Instagram. "I have been insanely hesitant on sharing this because, honestly, I'm afraid of the reactions... I considered not saying anything but then it just would have felt inauthentic, and well, you might be noticing a difference."

"After many years of consideration I have decided to get a breast augmentation and lift. I want to be open about WHY," she added.

Kramer explained the choice was 100 percent her own. She explained how she felt different in her body after having two kids.

"After having babies, I had a new set of insecurities with my body. Things didn't go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I'm undressed. I don't want to feel that way anymore," she said.

Kramer even admitted she thought of plastic surgery as a way to fix her marriage to former NFL star Mike Caussin who previously cheated on her and then entered rehab for sex addiction in 2016.

"I thought I would be loved more, sexier, or quite frankly he would choose me. But the better part of me knew, that was a distraction," she wrote.

The "One Tree Hill" alum concluded, "Bottom line, I'm choosing myself, I'm choosing my size, I'm doing what's right for me. I know a woman's body is beautiful no matter what shape or size but I want this."

Kramer and Caussin married in 2015 and share two children, a daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and a son Jace Joseph, 2.

The couple has been open about working through issues in their relationship. Kramer explained on their podcast, "Whine Down," that while Caussin "wasn’t physical out of the marriage" when he relapsed in 2019, he still did "something he should not have done."

Kramer also discussed that she feels she can trust Caussin because of the amazing strides he's made in his program.

"Today I see him working his program, I see him showing up as a father and a husband, and I see his words matching his actions," she reasoned. "How he is showing up looks different than before, which helps me trust him."