Jana Kramer clarifies 'embarrassing' bathroom incident at Chris Evans’ home: 'We just stopped talking'

Jana Kramer is clarifying her awkward bathroom incident at Chris Evans’ home years ago. The singer, who initially said she "never" heard from him again, shared on Tuesday that the pair "just stopped talking."

"First of all, he didn’t ghost me," Kramer said to the camera in her Instagram story. The comment comes one day after she shared on her podcast that she "never" heard from the Marvel star again following a trip to "the bathroom with asparagus pee."

"We just stopped talking and it wasn’t because of that," she said Tuesday. "Like, I was just saying an embarrassing moment. Can we all just like laugh at ourselves?"

In a caption on her story she wrote, "I can’t with the press pickups," along with a laughing emoji. "We all have an embarrassing story. And no, he didn’t ghost me because of that."

JANA KRAMER SAYS CHRIS EVANS GHOSTED HER AFTER ‘EMBARRASSING’ BATHROOM INCIDENT: ‘NEVER HEARD FROM HIM AGAIN’

She repeated, "Like, so silly. No, he did not ghost me. We just stopped talking."

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Monday, the country singer explained that she had been on a few dates with Evans and had gone to his house along with some of his other friends for a non-date sleepover.

She said she used the bathroom before going to bed and the "Captain America" actor went in there immediately after her.

"I had asparagus for dinner that night. So, I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me," Kramer shared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And so that's the last interaction that I remember is him going to the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again," she said on the podcast.