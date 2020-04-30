Britney Spears says she's lost weight during quarantine because she misses boyfriend Sam Asghari

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Britney Spears shared her latest weightloss technique -- missing her boyfriend.

The pop star, 38, revealed on social media that she hasn't seen Sam Asghari in a few weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic and she believes "missing him" has made her waist shrink.

“I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime!!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do …. who else is experiencing this ????!” Spears wrote on Instagram.

The "Toxic" entertainer and the fitness model, 26, first met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, then made their relationship official in January 2017.

Spears shares her two sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007.

On Wednesday, Spears admitted some stunning news -- she accidentally burned down her home gym when she left candles out.

"Hi guys, I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for, like, six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately," she revealed. "I had two candles and, yeah... one thing led to another and I burned it down."

"It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down," she wrote. "I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!!"

Spears said that she only has two pieces of equipment left but prefers to workout outside anyway because luckily her alarm went off shortly after "and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt."

"Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!!" she continued. "But it could be much worse so I’m grateful."

