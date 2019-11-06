Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she did cocaine, freebased with dad Tony Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis recently opened up about her past drug addiction and revealed that she did cocaine with father, actor Tony Curtis.

In Variety's “Recovery Issue,” Curtis noted that she knew her father had a drug problem.

“I knew my dad had an issue because I had an issue, and he and I shared drugs,” the “Halloween” star said.

Curtis further discussed her family troubles — pointing out that her late brother also suffered from drug addiction.

“There was a period of time where I was the only child that was talking to him. I had six siblings. I have five. My brother, Nicholas, died of a heroin overdose when he was 21 years old. But I shared drugs with my dad,” Curtis confessed.

The 60-year-old then discussed partaking in drugs with her late father.

“I did cocaine and freebased once with my dad,” she said. “But that was the only time I did that, and I did that with him. He did end up getting sober for a short period of time and was very active in recovery for about three years.”

“It didn’t last that long. But he found recovery for a minute,” Curtis continued.

The Curtis patriarch passed away in 2010 at age 85 after suffering cardiac arrest.