Jamie Lee Curtis cheekily responds to fans going wild over revealing 'Freakier Friday' look

Jamie Lee Curtis gave a cheeky response after fans went wild over her revealing "Freakier Friday" outfit.

Curtis, 66, showed up to a special lookalike screening of the new movie – starring Lindsay Lohan – dressed as her character Tess. The actress's low-cut fit left fans shocked.

"I LOVE the fact that the LAST photograph of me as TESS taken backstage in costume from my surprise appearance at @elcapitanthtre to support #freakierfriday has gotten more attention than any other since the announcement post with @lindsaylohan that sparked the movie getting made!" Curtis said in an Instagram post.

"HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!" Curtis added.

Fans took to the comments to share their support for the actress.

"I think it's hilarious that some people are only just now realizing you're gorgeous," one user wrote. "Late to the party ;)"

Another added: "What's your secret? Why are you so pretty? Love you"

"People acting like Jamie Lee Curtis looking fine is a new thing, she's been turning heads for years," another user said.

Curtis previously revealed that one specific thing had to happen for a "Freaky Friday" sequel to be made.

"… everybody I’ve ever spoken to has asked, ‘Will there be a "Freaky Friday" sequel?' When I went all around the world for ‘Halloween Ends’ in 2022, every stop, they asked," Curtis told People magazine. "And the answer was ‘Lindsay has to be old enough to have had a teenager.’ So then obviously Lindsay had this beautiful baby. She came and visited me, brought the baby. At this moment, we started really seriously talking about it."

"Freakier Friday" wouldn't have happened without Lohan and Curtis' friendship, which has stayed strong over the years.

"I know I can trust her," Curtis told the outlet. "I can’t say that about a lot of people. I do know that if I tell her something, it’s gonna stay with her. We’ve both been through hard things, ’cause we’re alive and life is hard. And we’re not dead yet. So the truth of our experience together, it belies all of the kind of showbizzy stuff. We connected, and we really stayed connected. And that is special and rare for me.

Lohan added: "'Safe' is a very important word to me. I have to feel safe around people. And Jamie is one of those people for me. Like, I feel very safe with you. I feel safe telling you things. So it’s—I know you said ‘trust,’ but for me it’s ‘safe.’"

