Lindsay Lohan ditched Hollywood glamour for 'normal life' in Dubai

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about why she left Hollywood for a new life in Dubai.

Lohan, 39, spent the majority of her young career in the spotlight attempting to evade the paparazzi. Now, she's traded in the flashing lights for a "very normal life" away from the scrutiny of Los Angeles.

"It’s just far away from Hollywood. And I live a very normal life," Lohan said during an appearance on "LIVE with Kelly and Mark." "There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place because someone’s going to take a picture of my son. It’s just, I feel very safe."

"It’s not legal," she explained, of paparazzi taking photos. "You can’t even take a picture of someone else if you’re at a restaurant. You have to ask the person. Which is a big difference. The privacy is unique."

LINDSAY LOHAN SHARES STRUGGLES WITH LA AFTER MOVING TO DUBAI TO ESCAPE HOLLYWOOD STRESS

Lohan previously revealed the lack of privacy in Los Angeles left her stressed out.

"It’s hard in L.A. Even taking my son to the park in L.A., I get stressed. I’m like, ‘Are there cameras?’ In New York, there’s no worry; no one bothers us," the "Mean Girls" star told Elle magazine in May. Everyone has their own thing going on. There’s a different kind of energy in New York. I’d rather have downtime in New York than I would in L.A."

"But the nice thing about L.A. is, I like space [and you get that here]. But I’m thinking as I’m saying this, the funny thing is, in Dubai I get all of those things. I get the privacy, I get the peace, I get the space. I don’t have to worry there. I feel safe."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Parent Trap" star, who gained fame at a very young age, noted her experience growing up in the spotlight was tainted by the paparazzi.

"I feel like some of [my work] got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that’s kind of annoying," Lohan told Bustle in 2024. "I wish that part didn’t happen."

"I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. So that’s why I wanted to disappear. I was like, ‘Unless there’s no story here, they’re not going to focus on just my work.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since her return to the big screen, Lohan, who stars alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in "Freakier Friday," said she's found that prioritizing herself makes a huge difference in her overall well-being.

For Lohan, family is also a priority.

"I mean, it’s the most important thing: my husband, my son and me," she added. "It’s all about balance and, as I said, routine. Especially when you have a kid, routine is the most important thing. And whatever their routine is, I’ve got to live by that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.