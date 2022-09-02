James Brolin shares his secret to a successful 24-year marriage with Barbra Streisand: 'Be a negotiator'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Brolin has shared a few details behind the 24-year marriage he has had to his wife, Barbra Streisand. According to the actor, one of the keys to their marriage success is being good negotiations.

"I think everybody needs to be a negotiator," Brolin told People. "Everybody needs to have patience and know when to take a walk."

The actor added that the best words of wisdom regarding relationships he has ever received came from Connie Sellecca, who played Brolin's love interest in the 80s television series, "Hotel."

"Connie Sellecca taught me something that I never did, but was the greatest idea ever," Brolin shared. "Call a shrink six months before you're married and both of you sit there with him. So that once you're married, if you ever need a tune-up, it's not an issue with one of the people. [Otherwise] it's always one of the people say[ing], ‘We need to go see such and such,’ and the other one says, ‘I’m not going,' and that ruins everything," Brolin told the publication.

This isn't the first time that the actor has talked about the ability to negotiate being key in his marriage with Streisand.

"I think we’re both very opposite and very good negotiators. She sees a color that’s one shade and I say, ‘No, it’s another color.’ And then we are able to negotiate around it," Brolin told Fox News in 2018.

Brolin and Streisand got married in 1998 after meeting during a blind date. Brolin was previously married to Jane Cameron Agee and Jan Smithers. He has three children, Josh Brolin, an actor who played Thanos in various Marvel movies and Jess with his ex-wife Agee and another child Molly from his relationship with Smithers.

Streisand was previously married to Elliott Gould, who she shares her son Jason Gould with