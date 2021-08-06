Barbra Streisand recalls the only time she ever smoked weed

Barbra Streisand may not be the first celebrity to come to mind when marijuana is discussed, but she can certainly be added to the list.

The 79-year-old music icon recently spoke to Variety about her upcoming album and career at large and recounted the story of the only time she dabbled with the drug.

"One night I really did it on stage when I was doing the Forum concert in the '70s, it was part of my shtick," she recalled. "I talked about pot and I was working with [producer] Richard Perry, so that’s why."

However, she wasn't too keen on trying it for a second time.

"I tried it once and I didn’t like the way it made me feel," the "Funny Girl" star said. "So I never did it again."

In fact, the musician also said that she's not a big drinker either.

"I like beer with Chinese food or Italian food and I also like non-alcoholic beer," she said when asked whether she enjoys drinking.

Streisand also opened up about politics, calling former President Trump's time in office a "disaster" and described the time period as "four years in a black hole."

"Unforgivable. Four years of people dying unnecessarily because they didn’t tell the truth," she continued. "The truth is so important. Tell people the truth, they can deal with it."

She's feeling better with President Biden at the helm, however.

"I love Biden. I love his compassion, his honesty, his integrity, his love of facts, not fiction," the star gushed. "He is a good-hearted soul, intelligent. Years in the Senate. I’m a big fan."

After Trump took office, there was a rise in interest in celebrity candidates running for office. In her discussion with Variety, Streisand shook off the notion that she was ever approached about the possibility of running for office.

"No, no, no," she said. "That was funny when I was in Washington and talking to people and writing stuff in the papers, it was like, because I’m friends with Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright that means that I can run for office? No."