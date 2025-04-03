James Bond's ‘fresh, exotic new’ vision sparks controversy online

James Bond’s new owner, Amazon MGM, has already started working out the details of a "fresh, exotic new" Bond that is sparking conversation online.

At CinemaCon, the annual convention for movie theater owners in Las Vegas, studio executives Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll shared a few details about the latest entry in the franchise.

"We are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside [producers] Amy [Pascal] and David [Heyman]," they told the audience Wednesday night, per Variety.

"They’re both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know to make an incredible partnership."

James Bond fans were divided online by the promise of a new Bond.

"People don’t want a fresh exotic Bond," one person wrote on X.

Another lamented, "‘Fresh?’ ‘Exotic?’ No, no, no. James Bond was already perfect, why changing the roots of Ian Fleming[‘s] iconic character ?

"That's it. Bond went woke. Fffff," one person complained.

Another wondered, "If they wanted to do something ‘fresh’, why buy the James Bond franchise?"

Others were into the idea of a different style for the Bond films.

"It's time, it's time for a James Bond 007 female," one person wrote on X.

"I hope he’s a black actor," another added.

In February, Amazon shared a press release announcing that long-time producers of the Bond films, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, would be stepping back from the franchise and giving creative control to Amazon MGM.

"Amazon MGM Studios, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today announced that they have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights, and those parties will remain co-owners of the franchise," the company said in a statement at the time.

"Under the terms of the new venture, Amazon MGM Studios will gain creative control of the James Bond franchise following closing of the transaction."

Daniel Craig, the most recent man to portray the world-famous secret agent, told Variety, "My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular, and I hope I can be part of them."

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos shared Reuters’ headline, "James Bond’s long-serving producers give control to Amazon," and asked followers on the X platform, "Who’d you pick as the next Bond?" Many X users responded with images of English actor Henry Cavill.

With the news out of CinemaCon, some people suggested "White Lotus" star Theo James.

"Theo James should be the next James Bond. Someone at @AmazonMGMStudio needs to court him seriously!" one person wrote.

Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall contributed to this report.