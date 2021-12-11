Expand / Collapse search
James Bond
James Bond could be non-binary in future: 'It's open'

Producers have said the search for the next James Bond won't begin until at least 2022

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
James Bond could be non-binary in the future, a producer has revealed.

Barbara Broccoli confirmed the next 007 won't be a woman, but the character could identify as non-binary during Friday's episode of the "Girls on Film" podcast. Non-binary is defined as someone who doesn't identify as being male or female, usually choosing to go by "they" or "them" pronouns.

"I do, because I don't think that we should be making films where women are playing men," Broccoli replied.

"I think we should be making more films about women," she further explained. "I think Bond will be a man."

"Non-binary, perhaps, maybe one day?" host Anna Smith asked.

"Who knows?" Broccoli replied. "I mean, I think it's open. We just have to find the right actor."

Daniel Craig wrapped up his tenure as James Bond with his role in "No Time To Die."

Daniel Craig wrapped up his tenure as James Bond with his role in "No Time To Die." (MGM/Columbia Pictures)

Craig has previously said he doesn't believe the next James Bond should be a woman either.

"Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?" he told Radio Times in an interview.

Producers for the film franchise have said the search for the next James Bond won't begin until 2022.

Producers for the film franchise have said the search for the next James Bond won't begin until 2022. (Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions)

Craig will officially close out his run as the famous spy character with "No Time To Die." Meanwhile, producer Broccoli previously said in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s "Today" that the search for Craig’s replacement will not begin until at least 2022, with no clear front runner emerging at the moment outside of fan speculation.

