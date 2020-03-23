James Bond actress gives update on health after coronavirus diagnosis

Olga Kurylenko, a Ukrainian-born model who played alongside Daniel Craig in “Quantum of Solace,” announced on Instagram Sunday that she fully recovered from the coronavirus.

She told her followers that she spent most of her time in bed during the first week after her diagnosis with a fever and headache. The second week, she said that a “light cough” emerged and she still felt very tired. She said at the end of the second week, she felt a lot better.

“I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son,” she posted.

The actress joined a growing list of international celebrities who’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has sickened more than 339,259 people worldwide and has left more than 14,000 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 471, while infections passed 35,000.

The coronavirus, for most, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson also announced that they have coronavirus. Hanks and Wilson were in Australia filming an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The news of their diagnoses came after a tumultuous few days for the entertainment industry following the COVID-19 outbreak. Music festivals Stagecoach and Coachella have been delayed while South by Southwest [SXSW] was canceled altogether.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Similarly, the release date for "No Time to Die," the upcoming James Bond flick, was pushed back to November.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Nate Day and the Associated Press contributed to this report