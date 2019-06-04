'Bond 25' on lockdown after three 'huge' explosions on set: report

The cursed new James Bond film was placed in total lockdown today after three huge explosions ripped through the set and injured crew.

Staff on the Hollywood flick were left needing medical treatment after a stunt went wrong on the world-famous 007 stage at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

It’s thought one was "seriously hurt" after the explosions, which took part of the roof off and at least five wall panels of the multi-million dollar complex.

The member of staff was left crushed by part of the set which fell on him.

Crew on the film, which has plagued with issues since the beginning of filming, were testing a stunt involving a fireball in a laboratory when the incident took place.

A Bond source said: "It was utter chaos.

"There were three huge explosions and it’s blown part of the Bond stage roof off and some wall panels off the stage. They were supposed to be filming.

"A fireball was supposed to go through the set. That was the stunt but something has gone horribly wrong.

"There were three loud explosions, one after another, and a member of the crew was lying on the floor outside the building injured.

"It went bang, bang, bang. The place is now on total lockdown."

It comes just weeks after Daniel Craig, 51, tweaked ankle ligaments when he slipped over as filming wrapped in Jamaica.

Filming was canceled for over a week as the star recovered from his injury.

The explosion is the latest setback to hit the new movie – Bond’s 25th outing – which has seen repeated claims of crisis and infighting.

