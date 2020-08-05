Jake Paul raid in connection with Scottsdale investigation, feds say, as firearms reportedly seized from home

Details regarding the Wednesday morning FBI raid of YouTube star Jake Paul's Calabasas home have surfaced.

When news of the raid broke, the reason behind it was unclear, but a spokesperson for the FBI in Phoenix has confirmed that the raid was in connection with their investigation into the "criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020," of which Paul, 23, is allegedly part.

"The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020," the spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday. "This morning the FBI executed federal search warrants in California and Las Vegas, Nevada in connection with this investigation. The search warrant affidavits are sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting further."

Back in May, Paul was allegedly involved in what local authorities called a "riot" at the Scottsdale Fashion Square in Arizona, and was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly after he allegedly joined a group of looters at the mall amid a slew of protests throughout the country sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

According to TMZ, however, the misdemeanor charges are reportedly being dropped.

At the time, Paul addressed the incident, tweeting: “To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona.".

“We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging. I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law," he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, local news station KABC-TV reported that what appear to be several firearms were seized from Paul's property.

Fox News was able to previously confirm that the raid took place after a federal search warrant from the property was obtained.

After the Arizona incident, police offered a statement to Fox News.

"Following the riots and looting that occurred on the evening of May 30th 2020 at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, the Scottsdale Police Department received hundreds of tips and videos identifying social media influencer, Jake Joseph Paul (23), as a participant in the riot,” they said at the time.

“Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police. Paul also unlawfully entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed. As a result, Paul has been charged with Criminal Trespass and Unlawful Assembly (both misdemeanor charges)," the statement continued.

Reps for the YouTube star did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report