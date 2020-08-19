Jaime King is first client back at LA hair salon reopening, calls on Gov. Newsom to drop charges against owner

Jaime King is calling for California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to drop charges against a hair salon in Los Angeles that publicly reopened on Monday despite a continuing shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress and model paid a visit to STARRING, a local salon owned by Ted Gibson, and took to Instagram on Monday to ask Newsom and Garcetti to “save our salons” -- taking into consideration many are small businesses and have followed stringent social distance and sanitation guidelines, which were officially handed down in July.

“Yesterday, I stood in solidarity with my dear friend and renowned hair stylist @TedGibson, his husband and business partner @JasonBacke, Civil Rights Attorney and Trial Lawyer @MarkGeragos, and The Professional Beauty Federation of California @ProBeautyFederation to #OpenSalonsNow!” King wrote alongside a series of photos of herself preparing for and receiving a haircut from Gibson.

“Despite the discrimination he’s experienced throughout his life, Ted has always worked to lead by example — the @STARRING Salon (co-founded with Jason Backe) is a reflection of his commitment to supporting local communities and being a part of keeping our economy up and running," she continued.

“By opening up the salon yesterday, Ted and Jason stood in solidarity with many of the 53,000 State Board of Barbering & Cosmetology licensed establishments who have implemented COVID-compliant safety protocols and are choosing to make customer & employee safety a priority,” the “Black Summer” actress added in her post.

Gibson also shared a video of King at his salon, captioning it: "My first guest when we opened on MONDAY AUGUST 17TH @starring created the look for #actress and #activist @jaime_king for her season two #NETFLIX SHOW #BLACKSUMMER #openoursalons #california."

Gibson was issued an operating citation on Monday at the shop’s re-opening even though his salon exceeded distance regulations by spacing chairs more than eight feet apart and within its own private stations.

The salon is also by appointment only with no assistants or front-desk attendants and has adopted a cash-less payment system.

The state of California has yet to announce a timetable for salons to re-open for indoor services.