Jaden Smith slammed for wearing oxygen mask Halloween costume: 'Beyond disgusted'

Jaden Smith wore the wrong kind of mask to a costume party.

The 22-year-old was spotted at a star-studded event celebrating Kendall Jenner's birthday over the weekend and Smith wore an oxygen mask as part of his costume.

Fans were unhappy with the rapper's attire and took to Twitter to voice their frustration over Smith wearing an oxygen mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jenner's party was also on the receiving end of backlash after photos surfaced of maskless guests and no social distancing. The model reportedly invited 100 people.

"Not jaden smith dressing up as a covid patient for halloween. apart from attending that kendall jenner party, he's making fun of the situation," said a Twitter user. my mom and my aunt are ashmatic, and they were rushed to the hospital with oxygen many times. i'm beyond disgusted."

"Why is no one calling out Jaden Smith for being an absolute idiot &thinking wearing an oxygen mask as a costume was cute ???" wrote another critic. "During a pandemic with 1.2mil people dead worldwide from a virus affecting respiratory organs this truly is so tone deaf..."

A third added: "There’s just something so inhumane about Jaden Smith wearing an oxygen mask as a costume."

Smith seemed to address the controversy on Instagram on Monday, sharing a promotional photo from the movie "Tenet," which debuted in theaters earlier this year.

In the photo, lead actor John David Washington donned an oxygen mask while wearing a suit and brandishing a gun.

"We Live In A Twilight World," he wrote in the caption.

A handful of fans came to the rapper's defense, however.

"Can we all remeber [sic] this is a 22 year old young adult," one tweeted. "Do we honestly think most adults his age where [sic] staying home. Hell no. So lets [sic] put what's probably facts in perspective."

Another fan said they also understood the costume to be a reference to "Tenet."

"I feel like it’s from the movie tenet that just came out," they wrote online.

Smith's reps did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"Tenet" released in theaters around the world between August and September and was supposed to signal a return to normalcy for the movie theater industry after months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, after a not-so-stellar box office performance, other major films ditched their 2020 release dates in favor of streaming or delayed debuts.