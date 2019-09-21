Jada Pinkett Smith confronts husband Will Smith about his drinking

Everyone is fair game when you sit at the Red Table -- including spouses.

In a new episode of "Red Table Talk," co-host Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, confronts her husband, Will Smith, 50, about his alcohol consumption habits and the "Aladdin" star is taken aback.

"How often are you drinking alcohol?" she asks in a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

WILL SMITH, JADA PINKETT SMITH, AND KIDS ENJOYING LUXURIOUS SUMMER HOLIDAY IN EUROPE

Will responds, "That's my personal business.…I respect that it's your show, but at the end of the day it's a house we share."

The moment wasn't an intervention, but the famous family does poke fun at the movie star for getting a little too tipsy at his son Jaden's 21st birthday party in July.

Will has been open about drinking in that past.

In his Facebook Watch series, "Bucket List," the entertainer got real about alcohol use while training for a half-marathon back in March.

JADA PINKETT SMITH CONFESSES SHE'S BEEN A 'LITTLE HOSTILE' WITH OTHER WOMEN WHO MADE HER JEALOUS AROUND WILL SMITH

"I think of all the bucket lists, this is the one I'm most concerned about. Like, in my deepest honesty with myself, I really am not sure if I can run 13 miles," he admitted. "Being this far out of shape is kind of a little bit new for me. I didn't drink for over a decade."

"During my rise as a movie star, I was, like, wildly disciplined, so being in this place in my life, even something as simple as taking my shirt off while I'm out of shape, like, you know, this for me now allowing myself to be seen less than optimally is new," Will added.

Jada, as well, has been candid about her addiction issues in the past and how maintaining her sobriety has been a journey.

JADA PINKETT SMITH REVEALS SHE'S THE 'HAPPIEST' SHE'S EVER BEEN AT 47

“Alcoholism and drug addiction runs through my family and I’ve had my own addiction that I’ve had to get over,” she shared on a previous "RTT" episode. “It’s just made me realize that really great people just get caught up.”

"When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind… everything could be fixed by sex. Then I became a gym addict," Jada explained.

But she realized she had an issue when home alone one night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle,” Jada said. “And I was like, ‘Now hold up. You’re in this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem.'”