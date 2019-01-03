Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that she and Will Smith don't celebrate their wedding anniversary

New Year, new outlook on anniversaries!

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have always been candid about their unique approach to their 21-year marriage.

In a New Year’s Eve episode of Jada’s popular Facebook series, "Red Table Talk," she opened up to her mom, Adrienne, and 18-year-old daughter, Willow, about the Dec. 31 anniversary of her union.

"It’s more of a life partnership, so it’s not steeped in that day,” Jada said of the anniversary. "We don’t really celebrate that day anymore in the sense because the context of our union is totally different.”

She added that the "Collateral Beauty" actor has a different outlook on the day itself than she does, meaning they are often apart on New Year’s Eve.

"Usually Will on New Year’s likes to be in an adventure in the world somewhere. There’s no telling where he’s going to be,” she explained. "And I like to be inside. I don’t want to be out in the world. He now has the freedom to go and have an awesome adventure of some kind.”

This past July, Will opened up about the nature of his marriage to his wife, saying on TIDAL’s "Rap Radar" podcast, “We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with someone for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”