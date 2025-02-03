Jacqueline Bisset is 'unsympathetic' to #MeToo stories: ‘It’s important that women behave, too’

Jacqueline Bisset isn’t mincing her words regarding the #MeToo movement.

The actress admitted she feels "unsympathetic" toward women who previously spoke out against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

"I understand as an idea, it’s important that men behave, but I do really think it’s important that women behave, too," the 80-year-old told Page Six.

"I think how you dress, what your subtext is very, very important. It’s very dangerous and not to be played with."

The "Bullitt" star told the outlet that she feels "very unsympathetic to these stories, these #MeToo things."

"You have to be very careful what you put out [there]," Bisset added.

According to the outlet, Bisset first came to the U.S. from the U.K. in 1967. The British actress claimed she never experienced sexual harassment because she "was very determined not to have anything happen to me, and I was completely devoted to that idea."

Bisset also suggested to the outlet that women "need to learn the word ‘no’ or the F-word or something, and you have to do it, and you can get through it without any problem."

A spokesperson for Bisset didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In 2017, actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted that women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted should post "me too." Within hours, tens of thousands had taken up the #MeToo hashtag. The phrase had been introduced a decade earlier by social activist Tarana Burke.

The movement went viral after movie producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of multiple cases of sexual harassment that spanned three decades.

Bisset previously revealed that her male co-stars often made her feel at ease on set.

Back in 2023, she told Closer Weekly that Frank Sinatra, her co-star in 1968’s "The Detective," was "protective" of her.

"He wasn’t going through an easy period in his life with the breakup with his wife, but he was very protective of me," Bisset explained to the outlet at the time. "He called me ‘The Kid’ and was quite patient because I was still very inexperienced."

"[I had heard] he would only do one take. His reputation was very tough, but it was an exaggeration. He couldn’t have been nicer."

Bisset also worked with Steve McQueen for the 1968 film "Bullitt." She recalled the experience during a 2018 interview with Fox News Digital.

"I don’t remember the audition. I remember reading with Steve McQueen," she admitted. "I remember my first impression of Steve McQueen was that he was terribly handsome. We read together and it was quite straightforward. I’m sure there were many others testing for the role."

"I learned that Steve was quiet, charming and thoughtful," she shared. "I just felt he was a normal guy. He treated me like a normal woman and it was pleasant. I was really just worried about the work because one wants to be good and one wants to get it right."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.