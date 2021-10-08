Trans showrunner Jaclyn Moore 'won’t work' for Netflix again because of Dave Chappelle's comments

Jaclyn Moore, a writer and co-showrunner on Netflix’s "Dear White People," says she's parting ways with the streaming service over alleged transphobic jokes Dave Chappelle made in his latest comedy special.

Moore, who identifies as a transwoman, took to Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night to explain her stance.

"After the Chappelle special, I can’t do this anymore. I won’t work for @netflix again as long as they keep promoting and profiting from dangerous transphobic content," she wrote on Instagram.

She later tweeted, "I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art….But I’ve been thrown against walls because, "I’m not a ‘real’ woman." I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me. So, @netflix, I’m done."

In Chappelle's special, "The Closer," he makes alleged transphobic comments.

On Friday, Moore spoke to Variety and further went into detail about why Chappelle's comments are very problematic and dangerous in her opinion.

"I have had beer bottles thrown at me. I have been thrown against a wall for using a women’s bathroom. I would just say it’s ironic that for somebody who famously walked away from a TV show because he felt like the messages of the joke got lost, he doesn’t see what the messages of these jokes do to people," she reasoned. "He talks about our feelings being hurt. My feelings are fine, but being thrown against a wall hurts or worrying at night if I can get home safe. That stuff is not theoretical."

Moore said she has "no desire" in trying to cancel Chappelle. Instead, she put on onus on Netflix. "He should make whatever he wants to make but I will say to Netflix, it’s not like this was a live special. They saw this and were like, ‘Yeah this seems okay to put out there.’ The truth is it’s not," she said. "It’s dangerous and it has real-world physical violence repercussions."

The producer added that she does believe in free speech and isn't trying to deny anyone the right to make comments but she also has "the freedom of speech to say that somebody’s speech bothers me, and I don’t want to work with a company that promotes that speech. It’s dangerous language."

"Dear White People" aired its fourth and final season in September and Moore currently has a few projects in development but will not be "taking anything to Netflix for the time being."

"I don’t know what it will take for me to feel comfortable in changing that. I know that it will take some action," she affirmed.

On Thursday night, Chappelle laughed off any efforts to get him and "The Closer" canceled. The 48-year-old performer took the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for a screening of his documentary.

"If this is what being canceled is about, I love it," Chappelle said to hoots and hollers from fans in attendance, per the Deadline. He added: "I don’t know what to tell you, except I’m a bad motherf---er."

Netflix and a rep for Chappelle didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.