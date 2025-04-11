Jack Nicholson, Anjelica Huston maintain 'important' friendship more than 30 years after split

Anjelica Huston remains close with ex-boyfriend Jack Nicholson, calling their friendship an "important" one.

During an interview with People magazine, the 73-year-old actress shared that she and Nicholson, who dated on and off from 1973 to 1990, have remained friends. However, she admitted it's become more difficult for them to see each other in person as time has gone on.

"Life gets in the way," she explained. "Also, for some reason, they've been doing endless rerouting and road work near his house, so it takes hours to get to him, and that's always irritating. I always managed to be late going to see him, which is very irritating for him."

While they may not see each other as often as she would like, Nicholson has become someone she can rely on even during her toughest times.

She also explained that as she was fleeing the Los Angeles fires in early January, her "phone just rang out of nowhere," and it was Nicholson calling, adding "it's always a comfort when he calls."

She said Nicholson was calling to check up on her and offer her a place to stay if she needed one during the evacuation period. The actress was forced to evacuate from her ranch with all her pets when the fires broke out.

"It was heartbreakingly sweet," Huston explained. "I’ve gone back over it ­several times in my head, and I think next time I’d accept the invitation."

She also told People in an interview published Wednesday that she privately battled cancer but has been "in the clear" for four years.

The "Prizzi's Honor" star chose not to share the type of cancer she battled but told the outlet that reaching the milestone "means so much to me," saying "it's a fantastic thing" and "I'm very proud of myself."

She described herself as "very lucky" and gave her medical team a shoutout, saying her "doctors have been wonderful."

"It's not something that came lightly," Huston added. "It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now, when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."

Huston received her diagnosis in 2019 after completing work on "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum."

The Academy Award-winning actress shared that while it is common to "feel like you don't want to talk about it," Huston hopes sharing her story and "celebrating the fact that one's come through" might inspire others in similar situations.

"Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big, and you can somehow match up to it. That you're ready for whatever happens."