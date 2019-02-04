Ja Rule leads fans in a chant against him following Fyre Festival documentary backlash

Ja Rule is ready for the heat he’s receiving for his participation in the now infamous Fyre Festival.



Last month, both Netflix and Hulu released documentaries exploring the Fyre Festival debacle where droves were stranded on a Bahamian island with lackluster food and meager accommodations in April 2017 at what was billed as the mother of all destination festivals.



The rapper was among its organizers and he receives a lot of flak in both docs for his part in the catastrophe, which was tweeted, live-streamed and photographed by its young attendees. But on Friday, when taking the stage in New Jersey, the rapper decided to clear the air with his fans.

He raised a middle finger to those in attendance and asked whose seen the new documentaries and suggested, "You might be a little mad at me."



That’s when he lead the crowd in a chant where everyone cursed him out.



"I want y'all to repeat after me,“ he said, middle finger still in the air. "Get it out of your f**king system cause we ain't gonna do this s**t for the rest of the year! So get your motherf**king middle fingers up."



Then he shouted, "Let me hear you say ‘F**k you, Ja Rule!"

Attendees joined him the call-and-response three times before moving on.

[Warning: The below video contains graphic language.]

When the docs dropped in January, the rapper had several exchanges on Twitter defending himself.



“I feel bad for those ppl... but I did not and would never scam ANYONE... period!!!” he tweeted. “And I don’t care if anyone sympathizes with me or not those are the FACTS!!!”



Soon after horrifying details of the failed music festival came to light in April of 2017, Ja Rule apologized to would-be festival goers and stressed his innocence in the fall-out.



"We are working right now on getting everyone out of the island SAFE that is my immediate concern," he wrote on Instagram, declaring that the event was "not a scam." "I don't know how everything went so left but I'm working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded."

“I truly apologize as this NOT MY FAULT… but I’m taking responsibility. I’m deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this.”

Ja Rule and his co-founder Billy McFarland were slammed with a $100 million class action lawsuit in 2017, for which the rapper denies liability. MacFarland is currently serving a six-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud and faking documents to secure investors in his company.