Ivanka Trump spotted enjoying the last few days of summer in Miami

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ivanka Trump is enjoying the last few days of summer in Miami.

Over the weekend, Ivanka, 40, was spotted in a strapless, red bikini top with white and navy blue striped shorts as she chatted with friends under the Florida sun. Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, was seen accompanying his wife.

Ivanka and Kushner live in Miami with their three children: Arabella, 11, Joseph, 8 and Theodore, 6.

It appears that former president Donald Trump’s daughter is fully embracing the Miami lifestyle since she moved her family to Florida in January 2021.

IVANKA TRUMP SENDS 1M MEALS TO UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

The couple lived in Washington, D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood before opting for a change of scenery. Meanwhile, Trump resides in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, with his wife, former first lady Melania Trump.

On Sunday, Ivanka took to Instagram and shared a video and two images of herself wakesurfing off a boat. She captioned her post with a series of surfing, wave, rainbow and even a laughing face emoji.

Ivanka’s post had Instagram users wondering if the clips were from a "green screen."

"Looks like so much fun!" one commenter wrote.

Earlier this month, Ivanka's husband of nearly 13 years was spotted with a bandage on his neck while the family was on a boat ride in Miami.

The outing came just days after Kushner, 41, underwent a second surgery for thyroid cancer at the Mayo Clinic.

Kushner confirmed his second surgery for thyroid cancer, telling The National Desk he had had it the week prior, and "it was very successful."

He privately battled thyroid cancer while serving as White House adviser to Trump.

Ivanka recently made headlines after Chelsea Clinton said she hasn’t spoken to her since she went to the "dark side" in November 2016. During that time, Trump and Hillary Clinton were running for President of the United States.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I would say we were friends," Chelsea Clinton said during a recent interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." "She’s not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends. And then she went to the dark side."

In February 2015, Clinton told Vogue Magazine she considers Ivanka a close friend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I still consider her [Ivanka] a very close friend, and she considers me as well," Clinton said. "We have a great relationship."

"She’s always aware of everyone around her and ensuring that everyone is enjoying the moment." Clinton added. "It’s an awareness that in some ways reminds me of my dad, and his ability to increase the joy of the room. There’s nothing skin-deep about Ivanka."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.